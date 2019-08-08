Water enters houses and shops; power supply hit

Heavy rain that has been lashing Belagavi for over a week now disrupted life in the city on Wednesday as water entered houses and shops in various localities and there was disruption of power supply.

Due to the downpour many low-lying areas in the city remained inundated and water entered houses and shops in several areas. Home-makers struggled to flush out water from their houses in Maratha Colony, Nanawadi, Goods Shed Road, Anagol Wada, Samarth Nagar and Old PB Road.

Residents of the Maratha Colony and Nanawadi faced hardships as a few feet of water surrounded the locality. Water submerged the Wadagaon-Shahapur road and SVP Road below the Kapileshwar flyover, while rainwater entered shops near the automobile market and the Old Sabji Mandi area near the bus stand.

Rain led to power supply disruption as trees fell on power lines in the city. HESCOM officials were busy repairing the lines and restoring power supply. “We are doing our best. But it will take some time for complete restoration,” Assistant Executive Engineer of HESCOM A.H. Shindhe said.

Meanwhile, a team of young men, led by MLA Abhay Patil, joined the rescue and relief operations in the city. His followers distributed water and milk in five centres in Belagavi South Assembly constituency.

On Wednesday, the Kittur Channamma Express Train from Bengaluru was halted outside the railway overbridge as there was water on the tracks near the railway station. It was allowed to enter the station after railway personnel flushed out the water and cleaned the area after an hour.