Water engulfs Hampi monuments

The release of around 1.56 lakh cusecs of water from the Tungabhadra reservoir coupled with the heavy rainfall in parts of Koppal and Ballari districts has caused waterlogging of some monuments at the World Heritage Site of Hampi.

Purandara Mantapa, Suryanarayana Temple near Nava Brindavana Gaddi, 64 Shila Mantapa (final resting spot of Vijayanagara emperor Krishnadevaraya) near Anegundi in Koppal district, and Salukamba monument near Chakrateertha in Ballari district, which are close to the Tungabhadra, remain waterlogged. Hanumanahalli Resort in Koppal district is also inundated. There are no damages to other major monuments at the heritage site.

Following heavy rainfall in the Tungabhadra catchment area, particularly in the Western Ghats, the reservoir saw inflow at the rate of 1.47 lakh cusecs on Tuesday evening. Since the water level in the dam had reached to the brim, around 1.57 lakh cusecs was released to the river and various canals.

As the Tungabhadra catchment area continued to receive heavy rainfall, the inflow to the reservoir was expected to rise on Tuesday night that may force the authorities to increase the outflow.

Four shepherds, who were stranded at an islet near Bagevadi in Siraguppa taluk, were rescued using a boat on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner Ramesh Konareddy and tahsildar S.B. Kudaligi oversaw the rescue operations. The Kampli Bridge in Ballari district was submerged cutting direct road-connectivity between Gangavathi and Hospet.

Ballari and Koppal district administrations have issued an alert cautioning the public against the approaching the river. They have also directed public servants, particularly tahsildars and other taluk-level officers, to be stationed at their headquarters prepared to handle the flood situation.