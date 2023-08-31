Water dues: Govt. asks MCC to submit proposal on interest waiver

August 31, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The State government is mulling over introducing the interest waiver scheme on water dues (for domestic consumers) as it has asked the Mysuru City Corporation to submit a proposal in this regard.

The direction came at a meeting chaired by Minister for Urban Development B.S. Suresh (Byrathi) in Bengaluru on Thursday, August 31, in which senior officials, including the Commissioner of the MCC, attended. The Minister also discussed the works being carried out by the MCC and Mr. Suresh also reviewed the progress of the development works.

The Minister said the outstanding water tax has gone up to ₹200 crore, including the principal and interest. “The government is mulling on whether the interest on the principal amount can be waived. In this regard, submit a detailed proposal to the government,” Mr. Suresh told the MCC.

The Minister sought to know why the MCC was giving vehicle maintenance to one person for the last five years without calling tenders for the same. Mr. Suresh sought a report in 15 days on why the maintenance was issued to one person without inviting tenders in violation of the rules. “This is a lapse and I need a report in 15 days,” the Minister told the Commissioner.

The Minister also told MCC officials to complete the construction of Gruha Bhagya for pourakarmikas and allot houses to them at the earliest. The officials told the meeting that 45 percent of work had been done with the construction of houses – G plus two – underway for 158 pourakarmikas.

“There is no dearth in funds. Complete the work soon.”

The Minister expressed displeasure over the advertisement revenue that the MCC has estimated. The MCC has estimated that it was expecting ₹70 crore revenue from advertisements. However, the Minister said this could be enhanced since large advertisement hoardings could be seen all across the city.

Mr. Suresh said Mysuru has 2.27 lakh properties and the targeted tax from these properties was ₹162 crore. “I think scientific tax needs to be collected from these properties. If the tax collection was done as per the rule, the collection may cross ₹180 crore.”

The Minister said the number of Indira canteens in Mysuru will go up by another two as the State government is concerned about the poor and the needy. As of now the city has 11 canteens in MCC limits.

Urban Development secretary Ajay Nagabhushan, Municipalities Director N. Majushree, MCC Commissioner Asad Ur Rahman Sharif, Additional Commissioner Roopa and others were present.

