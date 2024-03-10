GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Water discharged from KRS is for Bengaluru, not Tamil Nadu’, say dam authorities

March 10, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Irrigation Department and KRS Modernisation and Medium Irrigation Project Circle at Mandya have refuted reports that Karnataka was releasing water from KRS to Tamil Nadu even as Bengaluru was reeling under a severe water crisis.

The authorities said in a release that 4,780 cusecs was discharged from KRS on Saturday to replenish the Shiva Balancing Reservoir at Malavalli from where water is pumped to Bengaluru.

The water level at the Shiva Balancing Reservoir had depleted by 36 inches and was affecting supply to Bengaluru following which the BWSSB officials visited the KRS and pleaded for releasing additional water from the dam, said the authorities.

Consequently, 4,780 cusecs was discharged and it was reduced to 2,769 cusecs on Sunday at 10 a.m. consequent to the improvement in the water level at Malavalli balancing reservoir. The water discharge from the KRS was further reduced to 1,008 cusecs as the levels and the exercise was an effort to ameliorate the water situation in Bengaluru, the authorities added.

Incidentally, the BJP had taken to social media to flay the State Government on the issue, which has now been refuted by the authorities.

