Water discharged from Basavasagar reservoir to Krishna

Published - July 17, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

 

Water at the rate of 3,000 cusecs was discharged from Basavasagar reservoir to Krishna river.

The officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Ltd. began discharging water from Basavasagar reservoir to the Krishna river following the outflow from Alamatti dam to reservoir.

According to information provided by the officials, water at the rate of 3,000 cusecs was released to Krishna on Wednesday. The present water storage in the reservoir stood at 491.3 meters (29.069 tmc feet) against the full reservoir limit (FRL) of 492.25 meters (33.313 tmc feet).

