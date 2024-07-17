GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water discharged from Basavasagar reservoir to Krishna

Published - July 17, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

 

Water at the rate of 3,000 cusecs was discharged from Basavasagar reservoir to Krishna river.

The officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Ltd. began discharging water from Basavasagar reservoir to the Krishna river following the outflow from Alamatti dam to reservoir.

According to information provided by the officials, water at the rate of 3,000 cusecs was released to Krishna on Wednesday. The present water storage in the reservoir stood at 491.3 meters (29.069 tmc feet) against the full reservoir limit (FRL) of 492.25 meters (33.313 tmc feet).

Related Topics

Karnataka / water / environmental issues / rivers

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.