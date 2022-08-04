Water discharge from reservoirs goes up

August 04, 2022 21:52 IST

Owing to continuous downpour in parts of Kalyana Karnataka region, water flow in some reservoirs in Kalaburagi district has increased, while the discharge level in reservoirs in Bidar and Yadgir remains constant.

On Thursday, the outflow in the Amarja, Bennethora, Chandrampalli, Gandori and Lower Mullamari reservoirs was higher than the inflow.

The Amarja Reservoir has recorded an outflow of 950 cusecs, which is higher than inflow of 724.77 cusecs. The outflow at Bennethora Reservoir was 2,230 cusecs against an inflow of 1,600 cusecs.

Chandrampalli reservoir too recorded an outflow of 847.44 cusecs, higher than the inflow of 474.45 cusecs. Bhima Lift Irrigation Project has recorded a similar outflow and inflow of 4,436 cusecs.

Chulkinala Reservoir in Bidar recorded an outflow of 469 cusecs and the inflow was 462 cusecs. Karanja Reservoir recorded an inflow of 751 cusecs, while the outflow was 45 cusecs.

Hattikuni Irrigation Project in Yadgir district recorded an outflow of 784 cusecs against the inflow of 680 cusecs.