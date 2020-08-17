Water discharge from Basavasagar increased to 2.81 lakh cusecs

KALABURAGI

The incessant rainfall at the Krishna catchment areas in Karnataka and Maharashtra and the resultant increase in the inflow at Basavasagar (Narayanpur) reservoir built across Krishna on Yadgir-Raichur district border has forced the authorities to increase the amount of water being discharged from the dam.

As per the information provided by the Executive Engineer stationed at the reservoir, the discharge was increased from 2.37 cusecs at 5 p.m. on Sunday to 2.81 lakh cusecs at 11 a.m. on Monday as the inflow had increased from 1.9 lakh cusecs to 2.4 lakh cusecs in the same period.

The water level in the reservoir has reached the brim, 490.46 metres against the FRL (Full Reservoir Level) at 492.25 metres to be precise, amounting to the quantity of 25.73 tmcft (77%) against its full capacity of 33.313 tmcft.

Sheelahalli and Huvinahedgai bridges in Raichur district remained submerged cutting off the key connectivity between Kalaburagi and Raichur districts.