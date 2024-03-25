GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water crisis grips 38 villages in Mandya

Borewells in private ownerships have been taken over to ensure supply in affected villages

March 25, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst the severe summer heat, over 38 villages in Mandya district are reeling under drinking water crisis and the authorities have resorted to ensure supply making use of water sources in private properties in 37 villages.

In one village which is in the grip of acute crisis, supply is being done using water tankers.

The Mandya Zilla Panchayat’s project director Sanjeevappa has told the Gram Panchayats to make use of funds released for addressing the problem of the affected villages.

A meeting was held in Mandya on Monday where the Panchayat Development Officers of the Gram Panchayats, the taluk panchayat officers and the water supply division’s assistant engineers attended.

A decision has been taken to hold a meeting on the first Monday and fourth Monday of every month for three months to review the water situation and take steps accordingly to deal with the crisis. All Panchayat Development Officers of the gram panchayats have to be present in the meeting to discuss the arrangements and the measures to be taken to handle the crisis as all seven taluks in Mandya had been declared drought affected.

The Zilla Panchayat has issued helpline number 08232-229624 for the public to contact in case of any water problems noticed in their areas.

