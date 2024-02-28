Water crisis: GPs asked to complete pending Jal Jeevan works

February 28, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

Even as the Gram Panchayats have been tasked to deal with the water crisis in villages by taking preventive steps, the Zilla Panchayat in Mysuru has directed the authorities to complete the pending Jal Jeevan works in one month as a measure to tackle any possible shortage of drinking water in summer.

The engineers of water supply and sanitation have been told to handle the water situation, prioritising the completion of all remaining Jal Jeevan works.

During her visit to Somanathapura Gram Panchayat in T. Narasipura taluk on Wednesday, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri discussed various issues in the presence of Gram Panchayat president and members.

She directed the officers to ensure that there was no drinking water crisis in the Gram Panchayat limits by taking preventive steps and making alternative arrangements.

The CEO also gave directions for completing Boodu water supply works making use of the workers under MGNREGA.

On the occasion, the Gram Panchayat president and members narrated the benefits of the project if it was completed in summer.

She told the Gram Panchayat to focus on works that benefit the community at large under MGNREGA and provide more jobs to the needy under the project.

Ms. Gayathri suggested enrolling more women in MGNREGA works.

