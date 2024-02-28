GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water crisis: GPs asked to complete pending Jal Jeevan works

February 28, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the Gram Panchayats have been tasked to deal with the water crisis in villages by taking preventive steps, the Zilla Panchayat in Mysuru has directed the authorities to complete the pending Jal Jeevan works in one month as a measure to tackle any possible shortage of drinking water in summer.

The engineers of water supply and sanitation have been told to handle the water situation, prioritising the completion of all remaining Jal Jeevan works.

During her visit to Somanathapura Gram Panchayat in T. Narasipura taluk on Wednesday, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri discussed various issues in the presence of Gram Panchayat president and members.

She directed the officers to ensure that there was no drinking water crisis in the Gram Panchayat limits by taking preventive steps and making alternative arrangements.

The CEO also gave directions for completing Boodu water supply works making use of the workers under MGNREGA.

On the occasion, the Gram Panchayat president and members narrated the benefits of the project if it was completed in summer.

She told the Gram Panchayat to focus on works that benefit the community at large under MGNREGA and provide more jobs to the needy under the project.

Ms. Gayathri suggested enrolling more women in MGNREGA works.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.