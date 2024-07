In the wake of good outflow from Almatti dam, the officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Ltd. have continued releasing water from Basavasagar reservoir into Krishna river.

According to information provided by the officials, water at the rate of 68,810 cusecs was released into the Krishna by opening 22 gates. The inflow to the reservoir is at the rate of 62,000 cusecs.

The present water storage in the reservoir stood at 491.61 meters against the full reservoir limit (FRL) of 492.25 meters.