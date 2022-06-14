Water contamination: Over 40 fall sick

Special Correspondent June 14, 2022 22:17 IST

More than 40 people fell ill at Maidolalu in Bhadravathi taluk due to contaminated drinking water supply in the village. About 40 people in the village complained of vomiting and diarrhoea on Monday. They were treated at the Primary Health Centre in the village. Three more people complained of similar symptoms on Tuesday.

Senior officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department visited the village and collected samples of water. The laboratory test reports of the samples showed that water supplied from one of the borewells was contaminated. Following the instructions from the department, the Maidolalu panchayat has stopped the supply of water from that particular borewell.

The doctors treating the patients said that all the affected were treated as outpatients and none required admission.

The village had reported a major outbreak of gastroenteritis in 2018 resulting in death of a few people.

16 fall sick

As many as 16 residents of Tamil Colony and adjacent areas in Chikkamagaluru city fell ill in the last two days, reportedly due to consuming contaminated water.

On Sunday, nine people complained of diarrhoea, vomiting and other symptoms of gastroenteritis. They were admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The next day another seven people developed similar symptoms, prompting the officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department to visit the spot.

Dr. H.K. Manjunath, District Surveillance Officer, told The Hindu that contamination of drinking water was the cause of illness. “Chikkamagaluru City Municipal Council staff members have resolved the issue with the water supply system. Chlorination has been done. There were no fresh cases on Tuesday,” the officer said.