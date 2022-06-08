Water contamination: One more death in Raichur

A man who was hospitalised after consuming contaminated water in Raichur city died on Wednesday.

He was identified as Adbul Karim, 50, a resident of ward number 8, Androon Khilla, who was working as an electrician.

With this, the number of people who have died after consuming contaminated drinking water has reached four. Mallamma, Abdul Gaffar, and Noor Mohammad were the other three. Chief Minister has announced ₹5 lakh compensation to the family of each of the dead while the Raichur City Municipal Council declared a relief of ₹10 lakh.