Water contamination: One dies, 48fall sick in Mysuru village

A 22-year-old youth died and 48 people fell sick after consuming contaminated water at K. Salundi village on the outskirts of Mysuru, the home district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

District Health Officer Kumaraswamy said a total of 48 residents of the village falling under Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in Mysuru had complained of diarrhoea and stomach pain since Monday.

Health officials had set up a temporary clinic in the village, where a five-member team had been deployed to provide medical treatment while teams of ASHA health workers were visiting the homes of the affected persons to provide information on method of preparing Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) and its consumption.

Former Minister and MLA representing Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency G.T. Deve Gowda visited a private hospital in Mysuru, where eight to ten affected persons from the village were undergoing treatment, on Tuesday. He claimed that 70 to 75 people from the village had been affected by drinking contaminated water.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra visited the village on Monday. While the temporary clinic set up in the village high school was providing immediate medical attention to persons with mild symptoms, transport arrangements through ambulance had been made to rush patients to hospitals in Mysuru if their condition worsened.

Though most of the persons undergoing treatment at the hospital were recovering, Mr. Gowda said the condition of a 50-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), was critical.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister called the Deputy Commissioner and Mr. Kumaraswamy on the telephone and gathered information about the arrangements made for the treatment of the affected people and the circumstances leading to the contamination of drinking water in the village.

He directed officials to ascertain the cause for contamination of the drinking water and take necessary action.

Mr. Gowda, while speaking to reporters after visiting the hospital to check on the condition of the residents of the village undergoing treatment, said the contamination of drinking water had taken place due to the failure of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) officials to construct septic tanks for the underground drainage (UGD) in the village.

As septic tanks were not constructed, the UGD water was seeping towards the borewell and the drinking water, he alleged and sought action against MUDA officials.

Mr. Gowda pointed out that the deceased youth Kanakaraju, 22, had come to the private hospital on Monday, but returned without admitting himself as he did not have money.

“He returned home after taking some medicine. But when his condition did not improve, he returned to the hospital in the evening and got himself admitted”, he said.

