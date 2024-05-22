Water contamination: District Minister visits K. Salundi

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Wednesday visited K. Salundi village in Mysuru taluk where a 22-year-old youth died after drinking contaminated water. Many people have taken ill in the village due to water contamination.

The Minister visited the government school in the village where a temporary medical camp has been opened for taking care of those who are sick.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Minister said steps have been taken for supplying drinking water to the village from an alternative water source in the wake of the incident. People had complained of vomiting and dysentery after drinking water.

“The incident has been taken seriously as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked for a report on the incident. Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident after the report,” he said.

The Minister later visited the house of deceased Kanakaraju and consoled his family members.

MUDA chairman Mari Gowda and MLA K. Harish Gowda were present.