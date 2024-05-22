GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Water contamination: District Minister visits K. Salundi

Published - May 22, 2024 07:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Wednesday visited K. Salundi village in Mysuru taluk where a 22-year-old youth died after drinking contaminated water. Many people have taken ill in the village due to water contamination.

The Minister visited the government school in the village where a temporary medical camp has been opened for taking care of those who are sick.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Minister said steps have been taken for supplying drinking water to the village from an alternative water source in the wake of the incident. People had complained of vomiting and dysentery after drinking water.

“The incident has been taken seriously as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked for a report on the incident. Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident after the report,” he said.

The Minister later visited the house of deceased Kanakaraju and consoled his family members.

MUDA chairman Mari Gowda and MLA K. Harish Gowda were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.