Water being supplied to 111 villagesthrough 563 tankers in Vijayapura

Along with the rising mercury level, drinking water problem is escalating in Vijayapura district with the district administration already supplying water in 111 villages through tankers.

These 111 villages are getting water supplied through 563 tankers which are making 1,608 trips every day.

This data is for April 2019. And, as summer heat is going to get intense in the coming days, the administration is expected to make the water service available to 160 villages of the district.

However, since monsoon normally sets in in June, the total number of villages getting water through tankers is expected to reduce to 108 by then.

Of the total 111 villages getting water through tankers, 69 are in Indi taluk where drinking water problem is severe. As most of the villages do not have surface water facility, the government is getting water from borewells. Therefore, the district administration has entered into agreements with private borewell owners.

As many as 34 private borewell owners have agreed to supply water, while the process to sign agreements with two borewell owners is under way.

On the one hand, the district administration is trying to provide drinking water to parched villages, while, on the other, efforts have been made to supply fodder to cattle through fodder banks.

According to Animal Husbandry officials, fodder banks have been set up in 23 villages of Vijayapura, Bagewadi, Indi and Muddebihal taluks.

Fodder, which is sold at a subsidised rate of ₹ 2 a kg, has been supplied to over 27,000 farmers of the district.

To prevent transportation of fodder to neighbouring States, the district administration has not only directed the officials to ensure that fodder is not sold outside the State but has also opened check-posts to prevent such movement.

Meanwhile, drinking water problem is not seen much in Vijayapura city as the Almatti dam still has adequate water to meet the demand till the end of summer.