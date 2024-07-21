Water being released at the rate of 1.5 lakh cusecs from Almatti dam

Outflow from Almatti dam reached 1.5 lakh cusecs, or around 13 tmcft of water, on Sunday as heavy rain continued to lash parts of Maharashtra and also, Belagavi and Uttara Kannada districts.

Water release from the barrages in Maharashtra into the Krishna river course and its tributaries crossed one lakh cusecs by Sunday evening.

This is expected to increase if it continues to rain on Monday and Tuesday, officials said.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir in Almatti over the Krishna has an inflow of around 1.23 lakh cusecs. The present storage is 95.89 tmcft of water against a total storage level of 123 tmcft.

An alert has been sounded and farmers and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the river as the water level is expected to rise suddenly.

Village heralders have been asked to go around vulnerable places in the downstream in Bagalkot, Raichur and Yadgir districts to make announcements.

As many as 13 bridge-cum-barrages have been submerged in Belagavi district. The police have closed them for vehicular traffic. However, residents are not facing any inconvenience as they have alternative routes, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of possible floods in Goa, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Konkan areas in the next 24 hours.

Among other things, the advisory said that “surface run-off or inundation may occur in low-lying areas or fully saturated soils.”

Wall collapse

A 45-year-old man died when a wall collapsed in Jatratves village near Nippani in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Tirupati Jatrat was sleeping in a shed next to a house. The house wall collapsed on him and he was caught underneath. A case has been registered.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan has declared holidays for anganwadis, schools and colleges on Monday and Tuesday. And, in Belagavi taluk also, anganwadi, primary and high schools will be closed for two days starting Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police Bhima Shankar Guled and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde visited areas affected by heavy rain in Khanapur taluk on Sunday.

Inflow into the Navilu Teertha Dam over the Malaprabha near Saundatti in Belagavi district crossed one tmcft on Sunday.

The dam received over 14,824 cusecs of water but the outflow remains at 194 cusecs as the water in the dam is around the halfway mark. The dam has around 18 tmcft of water against a total capacity of 37.37 tmcft of water.

Inflow into the Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir over the Ghataprabha in Hidkal was around 29,991 cusecs and outflow 1,631 cusecs. This was because the dam has 36 tmcft of water against a total capacity of 51 tmcft.

