Watchman’s daughter is among State toppers

Madhu Setasanadi has secured 100% marks to find a place at the top

Praveen Neeralagi from Hiremannagi village in Savanur taluk of Haveri district, with his parents Basanagouda and Chitra. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lack of resources always tends to motivate students to put in extra efforts to reach the top. And, a girl whose father works as a watchman has topped the State with 625 marks in the SSLC exam.

Madhu Setasanadi, daughter of Basavaraj Setasanadi and Kavita, has secured 100% marks to top the State. Like her, another student Praveen Neeralagi, son of a marginal farmer from Halemannagi village Savanur taluk, has also topped the State.

Madhu Setasanadi’s father Basavaraj Setasanadi is employed through an outsourcing agency and works as a watchman at the Zilla Guru Bhavan (an auditorium owned by the district administration).

Madhu Setasanadi attended a private school, Kalidasa High School. And, despite meagre income, her father managed to get her tuition classes.

Madhu Setasanadi, who wants to be a doctor, attributed her success to her father and mother. Although her father wants to nurture her dream, he is not sure whether his poor financial position can help make it happen.

“Somehow, I managed it all these days, but I am not sure whether I can afford to get her medical education,” he told presspersons.