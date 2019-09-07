Watching porn doesn’t disqualify anyone from becoming Dy. CM: Madhuswamy

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy on Friday said he was not defending Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi over the 2012 controversy in which he was forced to resign from the post of Minister for watching porn on his phone in the Assembly, but the “accidental action” does not “disqualify” him from becoming a member of the House or Deputy Chief Minister now.

Reacting to reports published in a section of the media, he said on Friday that watching a video in the Legislative Assembly does not prevent anyone from holding a position of power in the government. “It is not a criterion for disqualification of a member,” he said.

‘Mr. Madhuswamy added that on Thursday, he had only reacted to a question on the matter posed by some presspersons. “That was a reaction, not an endorsement of Laxman Savadi’s action,” he said, adding that Opposition leaders should stop criticising him over the issue now.

Mr. Savadi was caught watching a pornographic video during an Assembly session in 2012. He has now been appointed Deputy Chief Minister despite losing the Assembly elections in 2018. He holds the Transport portfolio now.