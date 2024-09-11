GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Will Yettinahole project ease water woes?

Watch: Will Yettinahole project ease water woes?

There have been concerns expressed over the actual availability of water as well as the environmental impact of the project

Published - September 11, 2024 05:50 pm IST

G T Sathish,Nalme Nachiyar

Karnataka’s highly ambitious, much-awaited Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project was inaugurated on September 6 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The project was launched in 2014 when the Congress government was in power. It proposes to ease the drinking water woes of nearly 75 lakh people in drought-prone Kolar, Chickballapur, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts.

However there have been concerns expressed over the actual availability of water as well as the environmental impact of the project.

Let’s do a deep dive into these issues with Sathish GT, The Hindu’s Senior Assistant Editor.

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

Published - September 11, 2024 05:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.