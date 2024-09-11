Watch: Will Yettinahole project ease water woes?

Karnataka’s highly ambitious, much-awaited Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project was inaugurated on September 6 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The project was launched in 2014 when the Congress government was in power. It proposes to ease the drinking water woes of nearly 75 lakh people in drought-prone Kolar, Chickballapur, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts.

However there have been concerns expressed over the actual availability of water as well as the environmental impact of the project.

Let’s do a deep dive into these issues with Sathish GT, The Hindu’s Senior Assistant Editor.

Video and production: Ravichandran N.