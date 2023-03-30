Watch | Why are mango growers in Karnataka suffering severe losses?

March 30, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

In Karnataka, the mango season is almost here. But the weather conditions have brought down the yield to about 50% of its average quantity.

At Srinivasapura taluk in Kolar district, most mango trees had flowering problems. The hailstorm which lashed the taluk between March 16th and 18th destroyed the fruits. Around 90% of fruits were hit by stones.

Officials of the Horticulture Department have acknowledged that the problem has been there for a few years now. They say that natural factors have been a challenge for them to come with solutions every year.

Reporting: Jahnavi TR

Videos: K Bhagya Prakash

Production: Ravichandran N.