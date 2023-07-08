HamberMenu
Watch | Why are Channapatna’s toy-makers struggling to make ends meet?

A video on how the new Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has badly impacted the livelihood of toy-makers in Channapatna

July 08, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Channapatna, near Bengaluru, is known for the toy-making industry. There was a time in the not-so-distant past when travellers on their way to Mysuru, Madikeri or Mandya inevitably made a pit stop at Channapatna.

However, since the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was inaugurated on March 12, 2023, artisans in this town have been hit badly. One proprietor of a toy shop said his business fell by nearly 80-90%.

With the launch of the expressway, many travellers merely bypass the town. Only old customers who already know about these shops visit.

The Hindu spoke to artisans and entrepreneurs who have been badly impacted by the launch of this new expressway.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Preeti Zachariah

Videography and production: Ravichandran N.

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

