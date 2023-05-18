HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Who are the Hakki Pikki tribes?

Watch | Who are the Hakki Pikki tribes?

A video on the Hakki Pikki tribes who returned to Karnataka from conflict-ridden Sudan

May 18, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

It has been a hard few weeks for the Hakki Pikki tribe from Karnataka. Around 600 people from the tribe were stuck in violence-hit Sudan in Africa.

After the Ministry of External Affairs launched Operation Kaveri on April 24th to evacuate stranded Indian citizens, almost everyone from the tribe has returned home. With huge sums taken as loans for travelling, they have a tough road ahead to earn money and settle them.

Who are the Hakki Pikki tribes? Why do they travel to other countries?

The Hindu visited them in a colony six kilometres from Hunsur town in Mysuru district.

Read the full story.

Reporting: Darshan Devaiah BP

Videos: Darshan Devaiah BP, K. Bhagya Prakash

Production: Ravichandran N.

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.