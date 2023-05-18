Watch | Who are the Hakki Pikki tribes?

May 18, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

It has been a hard few weeks for the Hakki Pikki tribe from Karnataka. Around 600 people from the tribe were stuck in violence-hit Sudan in Africa.

After the Ministry of External Affairs launched Operation Kaveri on April 24th to evacuate stranded Indian citizens, almost everyone from the tribe has returned home. With huge sums taken as loans for travelling, they have a tough road ahead to earn money and settle them.

Who are the Hakki Pikki tribes? Why do they travel to other countries?

The Hindu visited them in a colony six kilometres from Hunsur town in Mysuru district.

Read the full story.

Reporting: Darshan Devaiah BP

Videos: Darshan Devaiah BP, K. Bhagya Prakash

Production: Ravichandran N.

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar