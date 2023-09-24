What’s the connection between Women’s Reservation Bill and Karnataka?

September 24, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

With this, the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill, or the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, will reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and the legislative assemblies for women.

But did you know this landmark legislation shares a close relationship with Karnataka? Karnataka has one of the longest histories of political reservation policies in India. The Hindu looks at its evolution.

Read the full story here.

Story: Sharath Srivatsa

Script and presentation: Nalme Nachiyar

Videography and production: Ravichandran N