Watch | What is the Kodava Tere ritual?

Published - May 27, 2024 07:30 pm IST

A video on the spiritual ritual ‘ Tere’ which is performed in the hilly district of Kodagu

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannada film ‘Kantara’ introduced the Bhoota Kola to a large audience outside Tulu Nadu of Karnataka. Some call it a spiritual ritual, and others term it as a folk art form.

It is also performed in the Malenadu regions of Karnataka and in Kerala. And the form you are seeing now is called ‘Tere’ which is performed in the picturesque hilly district of Kodagu.

The ‘Tere’ is organised between January to May. Once a family or a village decides to organise a Tere, they approach the performers and set a date. The organisers make arrangements for the event and the performers’ accommodation.

It is almost a festive occasion with a feast organised for everyone. The event which happens annually or once in few years is conducted at ancestral homes.

Script and presentation: KC Deepika

Video: Vinod Poovaiah, KC Deepika, Thulasi Kakkat

Production: Shibu Narayan

