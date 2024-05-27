Watch | What is the Kodava Tere ritual?

The Kannada film ‘Kantara’ introduced the Bhoota Kola to a large audience outside Tulu Nadu of Karnataka. Some call it a spiritual ritual, and others term it as a folk art form.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is also performed in the Malenadu regions of Karnataka and in Kerala. And the form you are seeing now is called ‘Tere’ which is performed in the picturesque hilly district of Kodagu.

The ‘Tere’ is organised between January to May. Once a family or a village decides to organise a Tere, they approach the performers and set a date. The organisers make arrangements for the event and the performers’ accommodation.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is almost a festive occasion with a feast organised for everyone. The event which happens annually or once in few years is conducted at ancestral homes.

Script and presentation: KC Deepika

Video: Vinod Poovaiah, KC Deepika, Thulasi Kakkat

Production: Shibu Narayan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.