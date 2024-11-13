Watch: War over Waqf: Busting myth and misinformation

Byelection-bound Karnataka has found itself in the grip of another controversy – and this time, the spotlight is on the Waqf Board. While the BJP has alleged that the Waqf Board is waging “land jihad” against poor farmers, the ruling Congress has accused the Opposition of playing ‘politics of hate’.

Between all the political mudslinging, myths and misinformation have continued to fly. So, how did an incident in a small village in Vijayapura snowball into an issue of national interest? What is waqf? How does the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 tie into this conflict?

The Honawad village in Vijayapura district hit the headlines after BJP MP Tejaswi Surya claimed that the Karnataka Waqf Board had conspired to take over 1,500 acres of land, issuing eviction notices to hundreds of farmers alleging encroachment by them.

This set off anxieties over land rights and ownership, with the Opposition BJP even accusing the Congress government of “snatching lands” of Hindus for minority appeasement. Soon, at the behest of Mr. Surya, Jagadambika Pal, the chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, visited Hubballi and Vijayapura districts to meet aggrieved farmers.

The Hindu also visited Honawad around the same time, and covered the issue in-depth. You can read the story here, and watch the video here.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that all notices would be withdrawn and the mutation process stopped immediately.

This entire episode has been marked by intense rumour and fearmongering. The Haveri district police even booked Mr. Surya for spreading ‘fake news’ about the death of a farmer.

To unpack the issue and its implications, let’s speak to Senior Assistant Editor Rishikesh Bahadurdesai who has reported on the row extensively.

Host: Nalme Nachiyar

Video and editing: Ravichandran N.