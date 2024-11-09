Watch | Waqf row in Karnataka: Ground report from Vijayapura

The controversy around the Waqf Board serving notices to farmers and others, which had its genesis in the small village of Honawad in Vijayapura, has slowly become a State-wide and even a national issue, with the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill visiting Karnataka on November 7.

The Hindu visits Honawad and takes stock of the larger ramifications of the issue.

Reporting: B. Rishikesh Bahadurdesai

Video: PK Badiger

Editing and direction: Nalme Nachiyar and Ravichandran N.