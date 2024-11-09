 />
Watch | Waqf row in Karnataka: Ground report from Vijayapura

Watch: Waqf row in Karnataka: Ground report from Vijayapura

The Hindu visits Honawad and takes stock of the larger ramifications of the issue.

Updated - November 09, 2024 05:17 pm IST

B Rishikesh Bahadurdesai

The controversy around the Waqf Board serving notices to farmers and others, which had its genesis in the small village of Honawad in Vijayapura, has slowly become a State-wide and even a national issue, with the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill visiting Karnataka on November 7.

The Hindu visits Honawad and takes stock of the larger ramifications of the issue.

Read more: Waqf row in Karnataka: Of land ownership and beyond

Reporting: B. Rishikesh Bahadurdesai

Video: PK Badiger

Editing and direction: Nalme Nachiyar and Ravichandran N.

Published - November 09, 2024 04:56 pm IST

Karnataka

