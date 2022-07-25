Watch | These women in Karnataka make bags that are a hit in Europe

July 25, 2022 18:01 IST

A video on how women handcrafters from Mekalamaradi built an internationally respected brand of women’s accessories.

These well-trained women handcrafters are from Mekalamaradi, a remote village in Karnataka.

They make bags and accessories from natural materials that end up in the markets of Europe.

They have built an internationally respected brand of women’s accessories called Mitan, which was founded in 2001.But since 2016, they have started exporting their products under the Unnati handicrafts.

It is the export license obtained by the Unnati Rural Development Society. They export their products to several countries

