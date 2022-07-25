Karnataka

Watch | These women in Karnataka make bags that are a hit in Europe

The Hindu BureauJuly 25, 2022 18:01 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 18:01 IST

These well-trained women handcrafters are from Mekalamaradi, a remote village in Karnataka.

They make bags and accessories from natural materials that end up in the markets of Europe.

They have built an internationally respected brand of women’s accessories called Mitan, which was founded in 2001.But since 2016, they have started exporting their products under the Unnati handicrafts.

It is the export license obtained by the Unnati Rural Development Society. They export their products to several countries

Read full article here

Read more...