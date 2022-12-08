WATCH | Rex Theatre to PVR Director’s Cut: Bengaluru gets a boutique cinema experience

December 08, 2022 01:18 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

Bengaluru is no stranger to change. The newest addition to its ever-changing landscape is the Forum Rex Walk mall on Brigade Road.

This is where the iconic Rex Cinema Hall once stood, before the building was demolished in 2018 and restructured by the Prestige Group.

Come December 9th, the mall will welcome India’s third and South India’s first Director’s Cut by PVR Cinemas.

The cinema has five thematic movie auditoriums - Library, Venetian, Lounge, Gallery and Grove . With a total of 243 seats, audis at PVR Director’s Cut are equipped with Dolby 7.1 Surround System, 4K screens and automated Spyder projectors.

The viewing experience will be complemented with a bar lounge and a gourmet menu curated by premium chefs.

The Director’s Cut is a far cry from the old world charm of single-screen theatres like Rex. Here, cinema viewing is luxury reincarnated, says the PVR management.

The 180-degree recliner chairs have been designed keeping in mind the comfort of the audience. They also include individual amenities like wet wipes, blankets, reading lights and call buttons for services.

With 16-20 shows a day planned across five screens, tickets will be priced between ₹800-₹2000 for a “boutique cinema experience”.

(Reporting by Bharath Gowda B.R. and Shalini Kapat; Script and Voiceover by Nalme Nachiyar; Production by Reenu C Cyriac).