GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Revival of GI-tagged Nanjangud rasabale banana

Watch: Revival of GI-tagged Nanjangud rasabale banana

How farmers in Nanjangud in Karnataka have developed their own techniques to get better yield

Updated - September 28, 2024 02:26 pm IST

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.

If you are from Karnataka, you would have definitely heard about the famous banana variety called the Nanjangud rasabale. This variety of rasabale is unique to Nanjangud in Karnataka.

It was awarded the GI tag in 2006 for its thick pulp and distinct taste and aroma. Around 40km from Mysuru, in Kurahatti village one can spot huge plantations of the banana variety.

According to the Horticulture Department data, a total of 180 farmers cultivated rasabale on 100 hectares of land in 2006-07. By 2019-20, the number came down to 15, who were cultivating it on a mere 10 hectares.

One of the reasons was a deadly fungus attack. But with support from the government and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the farmers in Nanjangud have developed their own techniques to get better yield.

Read more: Nanjangud rasabale: A tale of revival

Reporting: Jahnavi TR

Video: K. Bhagya Prakash

Production: Ravichandran N.

Published - September 28, 2024 02:05 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.