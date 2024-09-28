Watch: Revival of GI-tagged Nanjangud rasabale banana

If you are from Karnataka, you would have definitely heard about the famous banana variety called the Nanjangud rasabale. This variety of rasabale is unique to Nanjangud in Karnataka.

It was awarded the GI tag in 2006 for its thick pulp and distinct taste and aroma. Around 40km from Mysuru, in Kurahatti village one can spot huge plantations of the banana variety.

According to the Horticulture Department data, a total of 180 farmers cultivated rasabale on 100 hectares of land in 2006-07. By 2019-20, the number came down to 15, who were cultivating it on a mere 10 hectares.

One of the reasons was a deadly fungus attack. But with support from the government and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the farmers in Nanjangud have developed their own techniques to get better yield.

Reporting: Jahnavi TR

Video: K. Bhagya Prakash

Production: Ravichandran N.