  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | One-of-a-kind OCD clinic in Bengaluru celebrates silver jubilee

A video featuring the OCD clinic at NMHANS in Bengaluru which has been treating patients for the last 25 years, and continues to carry major research on the disorder

November 15, 2022 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Often mistaken for an eccentricity, the diagnosis and treatment of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) has come a long way to now be considered a common mental illness. The proof is in the numbers at the OCD clinic at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), which is now celebrating its silver jubilee, and is said to be one of a kind in this part of the world.

While the clinic is open for walk-in consultations on Tuesdays, the composition of patients consists of 60 to 70 follow up patients and 10 new ones. There are two established treatments for OCD: therapy and drugs. The cognitive behavioural therapy sessions are between 15 to 20 sessions, lasting roughly three months, medicines are administered for three to six months depending on the severity.

In approximately six months, NIMHANS will also boast of a dedicated 20-bed ward for OCD patients, said Y.C. Janardhan Reddy, Head, Department of Psychiatry and OCD Clinic, NIMHANS.

Read more here.

Video: Sudhakara Jain and Deepike K C

Production: Shibu Narayan

Related stories

No worsening of severity in illness for OCD patients during COVID-19: NIMHANS study
NIMHANS completes 25 years of treating patients with OCD
Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / mental illness / public health training / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.