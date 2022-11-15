Watch | One-of-a-kind OCD clinic in Bengaluru celebrates silver jubilee

November 15, 2022 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST

Often mistaken for an eccentricity, the diagnosis and treatment of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) has come a long way to now be considered a common mental illness. The proof is in the numbers at the OCD clinic at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), which is now celebrating its silver jubilee, and is said to be one of a kind in this part of the world.

While the clinic is open for walk-in consultations on Tuesdays, the composition of patients consists of 60 to 70 follow up patients and 10 new ones. There are two established treatments for OCD: therapy and drugs. The cognitive behavioural therapy sessions are between 15 to 20 sessions, lasting roughly three months, medicines are administered for three to six months depending on the severity.

In approximately six months, NIMHANS will also boast of a dedicated 20-bed ward for OCD patients, said Y.C. Janardhan Reddy, Head, Department of Psychiatry and OCD Clinic, NIMHANS.

