Watch | Muslim family renders music in temples at Kaup

The Hindu Bureau April 06, 2022 12:52 IST

A video on a Muslim family which renders music at the Moorane Mari Gudi at Kaup, Karnataka

Kaup has been in the news with some temples being the first to ban Muslim street vendors from setting up shops during temple fairs after Muslim traders supported the bandh against the hijab verdict.



