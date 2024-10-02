Watch: MUDA crisis and the political implications for Siddaramaiah and Congress

Last week, following orders from a Special Court for People’s Representatives in Bengaluru, the Lokayukta Police registered an FIR in Mysuru against Siddaramaiah, his wife and two others in the MUDA case. This has set the ball rolling for what is sure to be a protracted battle.

Even as its confrontation with the Raj Bhavan continues, the Congress also has to worry about the united onslaught of BJP and JD(S), whose demand for Siddaramaiah’s resignation has been growing in chorus. Siddaramaiah, on his part, has shut down all talks of quitting while openly declaring his readiness to face any investigation.

Meanwhile, AHINDA activists and leaders, have alleged political conspiracy by the NDA allies to dethrone a popular leader of the backward classes.

Moreover, for Siddaramaiah, the fight is no longer just political. It’s personal. The charges of corruption, having surfaced towards the fag end of his political career, also threaten to tarnish the Mr. Clean image that he has maintained and taken pride in during his 40-year-long public life.

For now, a change of guard appears doubtful amid upcoming local body elections in Karnataka and Assembly polls in other States. All eyes are also on the future course of action to be taken by the CM and the Congress.

We have already covered the legal aspects of the MUDA case with our Senior Deputy Editor Krishnaprasad. The discussion offers a detailed breakdown of the September 24 High Court verdict as well as the legal recourses available to the embattled CM.

To discuss the political fallout of the developments around the MUDA case, we are joined by political scientist and analyst and the National Coordinator of the Lokniti network, Dr. Sandeep Shastri.

Host: Nalme Nachiyar

Video and production: Ravichandran N.