Watch: Military bands set the mood for Independence Day celebrations

11 August 2021 12:00 IST

Celebrations of the 75th Independence Day began in Bengaluru on August 10 with the Air Force band and the military band rendering patriotic tunes before an audience comprising members of the armed forces, bureaucrats, prominent citizens and the political leadership of Karnataka. Among the prominent citizens who were invited was Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru who was in the audience at Bangalore Palace.

