Watch | Meet the Kumbara community of Bengaluru who make Ganesha idols

September 16, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST

With just a few days left for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities to kick in, artisans of the Kumbara community in Bengaluru are racing against time to create artfully designed idols to meet the heavy demand - from colourful, 12-feet tall idols on the streets, to small, traditional clay variants for homes.

There are close to 40 families from the Kumbara community at Pottery Town, an old settlement in Bengaluru’s Cantonment area. However, only 15-20 families are engaged in the traditional craft today.

The Hindu visited Pottery Town to see what goes into the making of these idols.

Reporting: Yemen S.

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar