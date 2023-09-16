HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Meet the Kumbara community of Bengaluru who make Ganesha idols

Meet the Kumbara community of Bengaluru who make Ganesha idols

A video on the artisans of the Kumbara community in Bengaluru who are racing against time to create artfully designed Ganesh idols

September 16, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

With just a few days left for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities to kick in, artisans of the Kumbara community in Bengaluru are racing against time to create artfully designed idols to meet the heavy demand - from colourful, 12-feet tall idols on the streets, to small, traditional clay variants for homes.

There are close to 40 families from the Kumbara community at Pottery Town, an old settlement in Bengaluru’s Cantonment area. However, only 15-20 families are engaged in the traditional craft today.

The Hindu visited Pottery Town to see what goes into the making of these idols.

Read more: Ganesha festival brings alive an old tradition in city’s Pottery Town

Reporting: Yemen S.

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.