Watch | Meet the ‘Forest Man of Karnataka’

Watch | Meet the Forest Man of Karnataka 

Mukund Rao’s vision is to bring back the forests around Bengaluru and in various other districts in Karnataka

December 18, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Seventy-year-old Mukund Rao, is a retired Assistant Commissioner at the Commercial Tax Department. His friends and colleagues call him the “Forest Man of Karnataka”.

He has one big vision. To bring back the forests around Bengaluru and in various other districts in Karnataka.

In 1995 Mukund planted 3,750 saplings of Pongemia/Honge at South Bengaluru’s ISRO Layout. He conceptualised “Basket to Barren Land” project. It was implemented at a minimum cost by dibbling seeds and planting saplings.

In this video, Rao talks about his journey and what he expects the government to do.

Read more: This retired official has transformed swathes of dry lands into forests

Reporting: Yemen S.

Videography and production: Ravichandran N.

