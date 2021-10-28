Watch & Listen | People get together to sing Kannada songs

Karnataka

28 October 2021 13:31 IST

Government wants to highlight the language and also the culture of Karnataka

The mass singing of three Kannada songs organised by the State Government on October 28 in the runup to Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations was a big hit in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts with thousands participating in the events.

Barisu Kannada Dimdimava, Jogada Siri Belakinalli and Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku, which highlight Kannada language and the culture of the State, were rendered by the groups.

