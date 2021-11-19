Watch | Kurubur Shanthakumar on repeal of farm laws

Bengaluru

19 November 2021 12:25 IST

Expresses regret over loss of over 670 lives

The Central Government, following a more-than-one-year-long struggle by farmers, decided to repeal the farm laws, which is a victory for farmers across India.

Over 670 farmers lost their lives during the course of this struggle. Farmers put up with cold, heat, rains during the struggle. We hope this victory brings peace to the soul of the deceased and serves as a balm for those who did not give up the struggle.

This is a wake-up call to government. Farmers across India united for this struggle.

We hope that, in the coming days, Prime Minister Modi accepts our demand to guarantee MSP for agriculture produce, which would be beneficial to farmers — Kurubur Shanthakumar, president, Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators' Association