Watch | Karnataka's first Vistadome coach begins its service

14 July 2021 17:27 IST

A video on Karnataka's first Vistadome coaches introduced on day trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

On July 11, Karnataka's first train with Vistadome coaches started its service. It was flagged off at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station.

South Western Railway has attached two Vistadome coaches on Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur day train service. Vistadome coaches were introduced to promote Rail Tourism.

It has been designed to provide scenic views to the passengers. These coaches offer breathtaking views of the Western Ghats.

Advertising

Advertising