Watch: Karnataka job reservation bill for locals | Why is it controversial?

Last week, the Karnataka Cabinet passed The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024.

The draft Bill mandates 50% reservation in managerial positions and 70% in non-managerial category for local candidates in private firms and establishments. It defines a ‘local candidate’ as anyone born in Karnataka, domiciled for at least 15 years in the State, and who can read, write and speak Kannada. For those who do not possess a secondary school certificate, the Bill calls for a Kannada language proficiency test.

Of course, within hours of this development, industry and trade bodies raised an alarm, calling the Bill regressive, short-sighted and unconstitutional. They say the move could drive companies away from the State, impacting jobs and foreign investment.

Editorial | Wrongheaded policy: On the Karnataka jobs-for-locals bill

At the time of recording this video on July 22 evening, the State govt is expected to take up the draft Bill for extensive discussion, and possible revision. But Karnataka is not the first state to propose job quotas for locals. Previously, similar Bills were passed by Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Jharkhand. However, they made residency their sole criterion without the need for language proficiency. Yet, they ran into trouble.

So despite obvious legal issues, why have States repeatedly felt the need for such Bills to protect local interest? What has been the history of job reservation for Kannadigas in Karnataka? Let’s bring in Sharath Srivatsa, Senior Deputy Editor.

Reporting: Nalme Nachiar and Sharath Srivatsa

Video and Production: Ravichandran N