May 13, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

The Congress is striding forward with 134 wins and leads in 2 seats, crossing the majority mark of 113 according to the latest Election Commission of India trends, as votes were counted on May 13 for an election widely seen as a litmus test for both parties ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Here are the key winners and losers!

Compiled by Nalme Nachiyar

Produced by Reenu Cyriac and Abhinaya Sriram