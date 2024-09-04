Watch: Governor-CM tiff: Has governance taken a hit in Karnataka?

On August 17, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted sanction for prosecution, paving the way for an investigation against CM Siddaramaiah related to alleged irregularities in allotment of MUDA sites.

Siddaramaiah shot back with a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court, questioning the legality of the sanction permitting investigation against him under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and prosecution under Section 218 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The High Court’s soon passed an interim order, offerin the CM some temporary relief. Following that, there have been three hearings related to the case so far.

However, the Congress government’s discontent with the governor’s office has been further compounded by two things:

First, the alleged urgency with which the permission to investigate Siddaramaiah was granted whereas, sanction for prosecution against four NDA leaders – Union Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, and former ministers Janardhan Reddy, Shashikala Jolle, and Murugesh Nirani – sought by the Lokayukta Police have been kept in cold storage, some for over a year.

Second, the Governor’s return of 11 Bills passed by the State legislature since January, seeking clarifications. Six of these were sent back in August alone.

As the case continues to be heard in the High Court, we speak to Nagesh Prabhu, Senior Deputy Editor, for more context and clarity.

Also watch: What is the MUDA scam?

Host: Nalme Nachiyar

Video and production: Ravichandran N.