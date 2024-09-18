GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Cooperative federalism and language connection

What is cooperative federalism and how does language figure in it?

Published - September 18, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar

Come October, the Congress-ruled Karnataka govt will host a conclave to form an “economic alliance” with “growth-oriented” States. This includes Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, and Punjab.

Among the issues to be discussed will be the unfair devolution of taxes to States by the Centre. Under the 15th Finance Commission Karnataka’s share in horizontal devolution slumped to 3.64% from 4.71% in the 14th FC, leaving the State feeling marginalised.

Since the Congress assumed power, it has repeatedly raised the issue under ‘Our Tax, Our Right’ campaign, and even staged a protest in New Delhi in February.

Similarly, from the naming of new laws to the national education policy, Karnataka has expressed strong reservations about the various ways in which federal harmony is being disrupted.

To add fuel to the fire, the celebration of Hindi Diwas in Union Government-owned banks, departments and companies has reignited the debate around Hindi imposition, which goes against the federal structure of the Constitution.

While Kannada organisations and activists have often been accused of countering this with an aggressive assertion of regional pride, faultlines have also deepened in the IT city which has been witnessing occasional Kannada vs Hindi language wars. Social media also seems to be doing its part to make the former feel undermined and the latter feel unwelcome.

Joining us for the conversation around this, is A Narayana, Professor of public policy and governance at Azim Premji University, Bengaluru.

Host: Nalme Nachiyar

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

