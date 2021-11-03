Watch | BJP leader slaps police constable

The incident occurred in Raichur

The incident occurred in Raichur on November 3 during a protest by BJP Scheduled Castes’ Morcha against Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah who had, during a recent election rally in Sindgi, reportedly said that Dalit leaders had quit Congress and joined BJP to secure their livelihood. Accusing the former Chief Minister of insulting the Dalit community, BJP activists attempted to burn an effigy of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

However, a few policemen in plainclothes prevented them from doing so and took away the effigy from the protest site. Former MLA and BJP leader A. Papareddy followed the policemen and slapped one of the constables (Raghavendra) who is attached to Raichur West Police Station.