Watch | A tour of Karnataka’s first elephant care home

September 08, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST

Karnataka’s first elephant care facility which opened in Malur last year. The facility has completed a year since its opening in September, 2022.

Located on 100 acres of Karnataka Forest Department land, all the infrastructure has been set up by the Forest Department and WRRC, a Bengaluru-based non-profit, takes care of the day-to-day operation.

Durga, Rani, Lakshmi, Janumani, Anisha, and Gowri, all captive elephants once, occupy the facility today where they lead a relaxed life. But a lifetime of captivity has left them with some irreparable damage. At the facility, efforts are on to reverse those as much as possible.

Reporting: Shilpa Elizabeth and Nalme Nachiyar

Videography and production: Ravichandran N