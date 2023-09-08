HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | A tour of Karnataka’s first elephant care home

Watch | A tour of Karnataka’s first elephant care home

A video on the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre for elephants in Malur, near Bengaluru

September 08, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka’s first elephant care facility which opened in Malur last year. The facility has completed a year since its opening in September, 2022.  

Located on 100 acres of Karnataka Forest Department land, all the infrastructure has been set up by the Forest Department. and WRRC, a Bengaluru-based non-profit, takes care of the day-to-day operation.

Located on 100 acres of Karnataka Forest Department land, all the infrastructure has been set up by the Forest Department and WRRC, a Bengaluru-based non-profit, takes care of the day-to-day operation.

Durga, Rani, Lakshmi, Janumani, Anisha, and Gowri, all captive elephants once, occupy the facility today where they lead a relaxed life. But a lifetime of captivity has left them with some irreparable damage. At the facility, efforts are on to reverse those as much as possible.

Read the full story

Reporting: Shilpa Elizabeth and Nalme Nachiyar

Videography and production: Ravichandran N

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / animal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.