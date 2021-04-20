Watch | A library of 11,000 books destroyed in fire in Mysuru

A video on a man from Mysuru and his library with over 11.000 books which was destroyed in fire

On April 9th, a library in Mysuru with over 11,000 books was destroyed in a fire. This library was run by 63-year-old Syed Ishaq.

Being a daily wager, with his meagre earnings, Syed Ishaq had painstakingly collected books over the years. Though unlettered himself, he had a lot of respect for books. He had a collection of variety of books in different languages, including general knowledge books and religious books such as the Bhagavad Gita, the Bible, and the Koran.

The Mysuru City Police has arrested a 35-year-old man for carelessly throwing a matchstick after lighting a beedi, leading to the fire. They are still investigating whether the act was deliberate or not. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation across the country. An online fundraiser campaign for extending financial support to Syed Ishaq’s library has collected more than ₹20 lakh in 48 hours.