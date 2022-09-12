Watch | A day of slush and sport in Mangaluru

The games, held at KVK Slush Field in Mangaluru, included running, backward running, treasure hunt, dancing, throwball, volleyball, tug-of-war and more. | Video Credit: Manjunath H S

A slush field sporting event called ‘Bale Gobbuga Kesardonji Dina’ (Come let’s play - A day in the Slush Field) was organised by Prajwal Mandala, Sooterpet at KVK Slush Field in Mangaluru on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

The competition drew people from different places who braved the intermittent drizzle to encourage participants. Although drenched in muddy waters and slush, the players displayed remarkable prowess in different games.

The games — open to boys and girls as well as men and women — included running, backward running, treasure hunt, dancing, throwball, volleyball, tug-of-war etc.