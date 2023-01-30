Wastewater testing can help predict spread of COVID-19: Study

January 30, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

A study conducted by scientists from Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and Biome Environmental Trust have shown that genomic surveillance of wastewater can effectively be used to understand COVID-19 trends and for early detection of new viral emergent.

The study was conducted in Bengaluru and wastewater samples were collected once every week from 28 sewer sites across the city, between January and June 2022. Positive samples for SARS-CoV-2 were analysed using RT-qP, a demonstrated economical surveillance tool used globally to trace the spread of COVID-19.

According to TIGS, the findings of this study divulge real-time genomic surveillance of wastewater as a key tool to understand the emerging patterns of virus populations and of new virus variants in densely populated areas.

The scientists compared the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 virus in both wastewater samples and clinical samples obtained from individuals affected by COVID-19 infections and found them to be a complementary tool to gain insights on SARS-CoV-2 virus populations in a community.

“Genomic sequencing is the backbone of wastewater surveillance and needs to be done in real time to understand the variants that cause the emerging viral load patterns in wastewater,” said Farah Ishtiaq, scientist heading the wastewater surveillance at TIGS.

Wastewater was also found to have a higher number of virus variants in it than found in clinical samples. The emergence of new variants in wastewater is indicative of a significant number of individuals in the community to have been already infected by new viral strains. Many new variants were observed at different intervals of time along the duration of the study. However, these variant types and their time of detection were consistent across all sampling sites in the city.

“Wastewater surveillance should be used as a complementary surveillance approach to identify disease hotspots” said Uma Ramakrishnan, Professor, NCBS, involved in the study design and execution.

TIGS added that crucial information derived from the study was shared with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials, to help them take informed decisions when strategizing plans to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Based on the findings of this study, clinical testing for COVID-19 was increased in some locations in Bengaluru. The scientists believe the insights gained from this study will significantly improve public health surveillance, both for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and also other infections which may adversely affect in the future, TIGS added.