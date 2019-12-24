Waste treatment at common plant

With waste generation from residential localities outside Outer Ring Road (ORR) turning into a major headache for authorities, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has mooted the idea of local bodies on the outskirts of Mysuru paying and using the common solid waste treatment facilities in the city.

Referring to the nuisance of unscientific disposal of garbage along the roadside, lake beds and dried up water bodies in residential localities that had come up on the outskirts of Mysuru, Mr. Sankar told a meeting of officials that the capacity of the waste treatment facility in Mysuru city could be increased and local bodies under whose jurisdiction the garbage was generated can pay and use the facilities.

The suggestion came when the meeting was discussing a proposal to carry out bio-mining of legacy waste in Mysuru by Zigma Global Environ Solutions.

The private company has a capacity to handle 1000 tonnes of waste every day, but Mysuru City generates only 450 tonnes per day. If a decision is taken to continue the services of the company even after the two lakh tonnes of legacy waste is removed is about 18 months time, Mr Sankar suggested that the waste generated by the localities outside the jurisdiction of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) can be sent to the same treatment centre after collecting a suitable fee from the local bodies.

The MCC does not collect waste generated from localities outside its jurisdiction. And the local bodies under whose jurisdiction the newly-mushroomed localities fall are finding it difficult to handle the garbage.